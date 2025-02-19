Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.