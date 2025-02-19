Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
