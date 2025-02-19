Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 281,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 323.7% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $103,546,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.