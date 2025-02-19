Savant Capital LLC Buys 4,506 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 116.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,343.73. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

CRK opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

