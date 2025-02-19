Savant Capital LLC Buys 8,778 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 376,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 292,334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

