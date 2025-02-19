Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average is $223.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.