Savant Capital LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,832,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 79,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.