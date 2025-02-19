Savant Capital LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 123.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 204,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 112,712 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

