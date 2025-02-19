Savant Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -42.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.