Savant Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 665,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 160.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 586,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 358,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 199,919 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

