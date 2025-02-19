Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,390 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,890 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 281,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.58. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

