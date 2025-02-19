Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 436,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $216.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $216.52.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
