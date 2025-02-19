Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

