Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

