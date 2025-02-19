Savant Capital LLC Sells 63,999 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,999 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 98.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

