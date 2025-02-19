Savant Capital LLC Sells 717 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Stepan by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 24.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stepan by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Stock Up 1.1 %

SCL stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Stepan has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $94.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

