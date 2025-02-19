Savant Capital LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

