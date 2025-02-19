Savant Capital LLC Sells 99 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $449.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

