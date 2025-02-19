Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 395,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,106. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,335 shares of company stock valued at $57,238,617. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

