Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RDY opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.