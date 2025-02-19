Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Investar by 851.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Investar by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Investar news, Director Scott G. Ginn bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $200,688. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Investar Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $187.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Investar

Investar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.