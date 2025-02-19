Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after buying an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,627 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

