SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,010 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,134.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,377,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,570,469.94. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

