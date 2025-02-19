Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.61). Approximately 10,925,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £629.83 million, a P/E ratio of -88.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

