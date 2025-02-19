Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.61). 10,925,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQZ. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
