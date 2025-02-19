Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $35,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,126,000 after buying an additional 3,043,354 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 282,167 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCI. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.