Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Drops By 5.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
Cemtrex Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $12,096.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $42.00 by ($58.15). The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 85.66%.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.
