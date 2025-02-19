Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Drops By 5.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $12,096.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $42.00 by ($58.15). The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 85.66%.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

