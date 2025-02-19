Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Drops By 5.4%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
FGI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
FGI Industries stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.23. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.85.
FGI Industries Company Profile
