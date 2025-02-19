Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Drops By 5.4%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FGI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

FGI Industries stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.23. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.