Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Drops By 6.8%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FULO opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. FullNet Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

