Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Drops By 6.8%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
FullNet Communications Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FULO opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. FullNet Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
