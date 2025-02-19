Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 5,803,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,554% from the average daily volume of 350,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
