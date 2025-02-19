Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 5,803,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average daily volume of 353,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
