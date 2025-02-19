SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.57. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

