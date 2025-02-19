Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.