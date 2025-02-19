Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $279.56 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $279.97. The stock has a market cap of $787.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average is $233.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

