Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Source Capital worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Source Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Source Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 1,227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 60,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 55,573 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 4,352.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.