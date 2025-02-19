Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,825 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,008,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 393,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $627.05 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.66.

EVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

