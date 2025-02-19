Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $216.52 and last traded at $216.31, with a volume of 2001273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

