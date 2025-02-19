Talos Energy (TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $488.94 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.67.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.