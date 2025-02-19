Technology Stocks To Follow Today – February 17th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of technological products, services, or solutions. These stocks often have high growth potential due to the rapid evolution and adoption of technology in various industries. Investors interested in technology stocks are typically looking for exposure to companies at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $8.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $736.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,880,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,828,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.75. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.43. 22,671,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,704,654. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.92. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.73. 52,592,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

