Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.62 and a 1-year high of $253.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.74.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

