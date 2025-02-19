Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 69.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

