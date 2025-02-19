The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,576 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after buying an additional 1,707,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after buying an additional 391,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after buying an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,405,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,508,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 184.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 482.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

