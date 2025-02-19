The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The China Fund during the third quarter worth about $5,812,000.

The China Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

The China Fund Increases Dividend

The China Fund Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

