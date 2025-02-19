The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,538,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

