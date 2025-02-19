The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $29,146,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Toro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Toro by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 298,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after buying an additional 71,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Toro announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

