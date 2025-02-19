Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 129,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,680 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -323.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,579.44. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,564 shares of company stock valued at $13,577,845. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

