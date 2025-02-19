Top Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike, Motorola Solutions, Fortinet, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are investments in companies that provide products and services focused on protecting networks, systems, and data from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. These stocks typically include companies that offer cybersecurity solutions such as firewall software, encryption technology, threat detection services, and other cybersecurity tools. Investors may be drawn to cybersecurity stocks due to the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, driving demand for these companies’ products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $185.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,399,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $175.17. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,981,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.28. 16,936,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.74. 2,842,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $454.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

NYSE:MSI traded down $28.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.99. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $318.20 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,389. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Recommended Stories