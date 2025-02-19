Top Large Cap Stocks To Research – February 17th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Meta Platforms, Apple, Invesco QQQ, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the stocks of companies with large market capitalizations, typically valued at several billion dollars or more. These companies are often well-established and considered to be industry leaders, typically providing stability and slower growth compared to smaller cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.84. The company had a trading volume of 68,000,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average of $308.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $736.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,880,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.60. 40,828,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.75. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $538.15. 17,824,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.43. 22,671,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,704,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.16. 65,372,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,371,120. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $120.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Read More