Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$99.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$90.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
