Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$99.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.22 and a 1-year high of C$87.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.