TransAlta (TSE:TA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TA. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

TransAlta stock opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.15. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$21.22.

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.67, for a total value of C$795,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total transaction of C$377,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

