Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth about $7,366,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 3,203.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 225,264 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,148 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

